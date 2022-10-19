Viral video: Climber fights off bear on mountain

A mountain climber in Japan narrowly escaped death after he came face-to-face with a black bear while climbing on a rock ledge.

The heart-stopping moment was captured on camera in a stunning clip.

According to reports, the terrifying interaction took place earlier in October in Mount Futago in Japan, with footage showing the man climbing when he suddenly comes across the bear, who is thought to be defending her cub.

The footage recorded by the climber himself shows him attempting to climb down a rock ledge when the wild animal came out of nowhere and started attacking him.

The climber admitted he was invading the bear’s territory where the mother was trying to defend her cubs.

The shocking clip has now surfaced on YouTube and Reddit.

Netizens said the man was lucky to have escaped alive after entering a bear territory.

