Viral video: Cobra ‘guards’ tomatoes amid skyrocketing prices

Prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in India and the people are coming up with different ideas to protect red fruit.
Tomatoes that were available for INR20/kg just two months ago are now being sold at INR150/per kg in India.
Recently, a video has emerged on the internet that has captured everyone’s attention. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Mirza Md Arif with the caption, “खजाने से कम नहीं है टमाटर, रक्षा कर रहा खतरनाक नाग” (snake protecting tomatoes, which are as precious as a treasure).
The video clip showcases a furious king cobra sitting near tomatoes, extending its hood and emitting a teeth-tethering hissing sound.
The video has been circulating on the internet, giving the impression that the serpent is protecting the precious tomatoes.
Earlier, a vegetable shopkeeper in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh hired bouncers to ‘guard highly-valued diet staple and avoid arguments and violence’.
According to Indian media, tomato prices in various parts of the country have skyrocketed.