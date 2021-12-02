Viral video: Couple falls into sea during parasailing accident

A video of a couple falling into the sea after their parachute rope attached to the motorboat snapped mid-air while parasailing in India has gone viral across social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the Gujrati couple – identified as Ajit Kathad and his wife Sarla – were several metres up above the air over the sea when their parachute’s rope attached to the motorboat snapped and they fell into the water.

Kathad and his wife, who had lifejackets on, were not aware of the situation at first. The man’s brother, who was capturing the moment through his cell phone, started screaming in fright as he saw them falling without any support.

The lifeguards and safety officially immediately came to their rescue. The clip shows them being lifted off safely from the boat.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident. They have also called for action against the adventure sports agency.

You really don’t know how that height can play their effects. Even if you are a swimmer surviving the splash from this height is difficult. — Satish Singh (@Chauhan_saty) November 16, 2021

Government really needs to have strict safety measures to allow this kind of extreme sports. This is really scary! — Hiren Solanki (@HirenSolankiHS) November 16, 2021

What the hell 😳 how come government did allow to operate without any safety measurement? 😡 @Bhupendrapbjp @CRPaatil — Sandeep Shukla (@SandeepYShukla) November 15, 2021

It’s been more than 48 hours now. And i don’t think there has been any action taken against @the palm adventures and water sports by any authorities. @DiuTourismUT @DiuDistrict pic.twitter.com/tbRvEJCMi0 — Heetesh Zala (@HeeteshZala) November 16, 2021

Earlier, a man tragically lost his life while on a ‘dream holiday’ while parasailing in Phuket, Thailand.

Identified as Roger Hussey, 70, he fell 100ft to his death in Phuket, Thailand, yesterday afternoon while dozens of people watched. The deceased was an Australian businessman and had arrived in Thailand for a holiday trip.

He was taken to Patong Hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.;