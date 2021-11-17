Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Viral video: Cow escapes from slaughterhouse, rides a slide at water park

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a cow escaped from a slaughterhouse to freedom in Brazil while riding a water slide at a water park.

After wandering around for a while, the cow reached the top of the water slide after climbing the stairs and later came down slowly to the winding path to the open-air swimming pool.

The 700-pound bovine managed to escape to a nearby water park in Nova Granada from a slaughterhouse 500 miles west of Rio de Janeiro.

Fortunately, the water park was not hosting too many visitors at that time so the bovine did not get spooked.

The cow has since been named Tobogã which means ‘slide’ in Portuguese.

The swimming pool’s owner has taken Tobogã as a family pet, according to IHeartRadio.

