WATCH: Cute dog Storm hits live weather news telecast

The social media users fell in love with an cute dog named Storm who came in front of cameras during a weather news telecast.

It all started when Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell was on-air predicting the weather conditions in Canada when his canine named Storm came on the sets.

The cute dog started looking for food while the journalist continued his work.

Social media users immediately fell in love with the dog and had some funny and yet kinds words for the master-pet duo.

Who needs a weather man when you can have a weather dog https://t.co/242NkYkSCE — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 31, 2021

I’m sorry but this is the best thing I’ve seen all week

pic.twitter.com/gen1V3YqVr — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2021

absolutely in love with watching the toronto news on fridays because the weatherman brings his dog named “Storm” to work pic.twitter.com/ARQEGtTjk1 — follow ig @pestosalad for serotonin (@igpestosalad) August 31, 2021

I just became aware of Storm the Weather Dog and I am losing it https://t.co/GoIRnT8mPf — Little Yellow Bird 🐤 (@munso_bird) August 31, 2021

Storm the Weather Dog is the true weather MPV https://t.co/Vd1arhUYII — stephanie (@stephborin) August 31, 2021

I demand all weather forecasts involve pets from now on https://t.co/G9G2kpu7SI — Abbie Bennett (@AbbieRBennett) August 31, 2021

what a cutie pie😭😭 https://t.co/jQWpPQqxBg — president of the homie hoppersᥫ᭡ (@VIOLENTLYSEXY) August 31, 2021

