29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Viral video: ‘Dancing bhel puri’ catches attention of food enthusiasts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The video of ‘dancing bhel puri’ went viral on social media after it caught the attention of food enthusiasts due to its 60 different ingredients and unique creation process.

The viral video showed the Indian street vendor not only serving the bhel puri to his customers but also entertaining them with his unique dance moves.

It showed him adding street food snack to a utensil and then incorporating as many as 60 mouthwatering ingredients.

The best part comes when he starts mixing and preparing the bhel puri while exhibiting his unique and funny dance moves and later serving it to the customers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajanmishra (@aapkabhai_foody)

The video garnered millions of views and likes.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.