Viral video: ‘Dancing bhel puri’ catches attention of food enthusiasts

The video of ‘dancing bhel puri’ went viral on social media after it caught the attention of food enthusiasts due to its 60 different ingredients and unique creation process.

The viral video showed the Indian street vendor not only serving the bhel puri to his customers but also entertaining them with his unique dance moves.

It showed him adding street food snack to a utensil and then incorporating as many as 60 mouthwatering ingredients.

The best part comes when he starts mixing and preparing the bhel puri while exhibiting his unique and funny dance moves and later serving it to the customers.

The video garnered millions of views and likes.