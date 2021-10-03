Hilarious video: Delivery boy tosses package onto roof while trying to swat a fly

A video clip has surfaced showing the hilarious moment a delivery boy accidentally hurled a package onto the roof of a customer’s home while trying to swat a fly.

Footage captured by a doorbell campera shows the boy who works for Amazon walking up to the front door in California’s San Diego with packages in his hand.

As he swats what appears to be a fly, one of the packages flies out of his hand and soars high in the air before landing on the roof.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Panicked, the boy initially looks for a ladder but when he finds none, he makes a call and messages the customer.

“This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof,” the message read. “Do you have a ladder I can use?”

Customer McPerry later in a follow-up video is seen himself climbing up a ladder to get the package.

