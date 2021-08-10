Viral video: Man goes on unexpected conveyor belt ride at airport

A man has gotten lost in the airport’s carousel network in Russia and ended up in a conveyor belt ride when he was trying to get into his flight at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The video of the July 28 incident has gone viral on social media which showed a man who had been trying to reach the runway via the airport’s luggage carousel.

It showed that he walked right into the carousel with his luggage and later turned a wrong way before falling over at an intersection for the conveyor belt.

After stepping on the conveyor belt, the man fell down and his bag got stuck on a handrail. Later, he was taken down by one of the carousels after he freed it while he also lost a shoe during the struggle.

The man, a resident of Yalta City, had been arrested by the airport’s security guards when he arrived at a baggage screening gate. He was reportedly charged with violating airport security rules.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, “The duty manager of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at Sheremetyevo Airport received a message that an unidentified man was on the luggage belt on the third floor of Terminal D, and entered the sorting room via the carousels on 28th July.”