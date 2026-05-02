DHAKA: In a dramatic rescue in Bangladesh, a father risked his life to save his child after he fell onto railway tracks as a train began moving.

According to local media reports, the man jumped onto the tracks, covered the child with his body, and lay still as multiple train carriages passed over them. Both were later pulled back onto the platform without serious injuries

The incident occurred at Bhairab Railway Station when a delayed Dhaka-bound Titas commuter train started moving as a family attempted to disembark.

The father’s one-year-old son reportedly slipped into the gap between the platform and the train. Reacting instantly, the father leapt down and shielded the child. Witnesses said around eight carriages passed over them before bystanders rushed in and rescued the pair.

Viral video and reactions

The entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows anxious onlookers praying and rushing to help moments after the train passed.

Eyewitnesses described the survival as miraculous, saying they initially thought neither the father nor the child would survive.

Safety warning

Railway police officials warned passengers against boarding or getting off moving trains, calling such actions extremely dangerous and punishable by law. They urged commuters to remain vigilant and use designated overbridges at stations.

Authorities described the survival of the father and child as “nothing short of divine mercy.”