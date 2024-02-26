Watch: Female officer rescues woman from violent mob in Lahore

LAHORE: A female police officer rescued a woman after a mob tried to attack her for wearing attire with prints in Arabic, which people allegedly mistook as verses from the Quran.

According to Punjab police, the incident happened in Lahore’s Ichhara area on Sunday where the woman and her husband had gone shopping.

In the viral video shared on X account of Punjab police, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi can be heard saying that the woman and her husband had gone shopping when the mob asked her to take off the shirt she was wearing.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano could be seen taking the woman away from the crowd.

“ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg La­hore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award.”

“ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the woman was taken to police station where she issued an apology saying she had no intentions of angering anyone.

خاتون سے کس بات پہ معافی منگوائی جا رہی ہے؟

جنہوں نے اس خاتون کو ناجائیز ہراساں کیا انہیں اس سے معافی مانگنی چاہیے۔

ہم کس قسم کا معاشرہ بنتے جا رہے ہیں؟

مذہب کے نام پہ جتھہ کلچر کو فرغ دیکر ہم تباہی کے راستہ پہ جا گریں گے۔ علمائے حق اور مذہبی سکالرز کو اس روش کی اصلاح کے لئے… https://t.co/uSbVizaKAD — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 25, 2024

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Allama Tahir Ashrafi has condemned the Lahore’s Ichhra Market incident.

Ashrafi lamented the incident, saying it was unjustified to ask the woman for an apology. The perpetrators should have apologised and held accountable.

پاكستان علماء كونسل لاهور اچهره مين ايك خاتون كےلباس پر عربى كےالفاظ كى وجہ سے اس كو هراسان كرنےكى شديد مذمت كرتى هے اس موقعہ پر اچهره پوليس كى بهترين كوشش قابل تعريف هے ليكن خاتون سےمعافى كا كهنا بلا جواز تهامعافى تو هراسان كرنے والون كو مانگنى چاهے pic.twitter.com/ppamEQ5Z0y — TahirMahmoodAshrafi حافظ محمد طاهراشرفى (@TahirAshrafi) February 25, 2024

He said the words written on a woman’s dress were in Arabic, not the Quranic Verses. He said the incident was a sheer example of absurdness.

Tahir Ashrafi applauded the braveness of the female DSP for saving the woman from the violent mob.