Viral video: Giant python filmed slithering across home’s roof

A giant 16-feet carpet python crawling across an Australian family’s roof and into a tree is going viral on social media.

The teeth-clenching footage of a snake moving from a roof to a nearby tree was recorded by a family in Queensland, who were sitting down for lunch. “They’re freaky aren’t they,” one woman can be heard saying. While the another said “He’s quite beautiful.”

Normal things in Australia pic.twitter.com/KW3oN8zIwO — Levandov (@Levandov_2) August 27, 2023

Snake experts have said carpet pythons can scale trees due to their evenly distributed muscles, which hold them up.

Carpet pythons have 80 to 100 small teeth so a large one can absolutely cause damage if it gets a hold of you. A large majority of people who are bitten are either trying to kill or catch the animal themselves.

Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast, who regularly encounters the reptiles, told Yahoo News Australia that it’s common to see snakes move in such a way. When spotted in trees, it may mean they’re hunting a bird or possum or trying to avoid being hunted themselves.