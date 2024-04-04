Watch: Group of stray dogs attack kid in residential area

In a chilling video that went viral online, a child was attacked by a group of stray dogs inside a residential society.

The location and date of the incident remain unknown. The girl was seen in CCTV footage being chased by around four to five dogs. She ran around to save herself from the strays, but her attempt didn’t work out.

She fell to the ground and was dragged until the lady, probably her mother, came to her rescue. The incident revives the debate over stray dogs, especially after the Delhi High Court observed that stray dogs are becoming a menace.

“The problem is people are coming in vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that, dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for pedestrians,” the court had said.

Please keep your Kids Away from Stray dogs💔

pic.twitter.com/pI1fnCTNPn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 3, 2024

On social media, the incident triggered sharp reactions from netizens. “It’s scary and teary,” a user wrote.

“In such broad daylight, it’s been happening for a few minutes, and, shockingly, no one has come to the poor child’s rescue… It’s just a concrete jungle,” wrote another.

In a similar incident, a One-and-a-half-year-old girl had suffered serious injuries on her legs and face in February this year after at least three stray dogs attacked her in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.