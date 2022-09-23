Viral video: Haris Rauf hugs Harry Brook after fierce bouncer

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has hugged England batter after delivering a fierce bouncer that hit Harry Brook’s helmet and trapped in it.

The video showed that the English batter Harry Brook was puzzled by the vigorous bouncer of Haris Rauf and the ball got trapped into his helmet grill.

Later, Rauf ran toward Brook and hugged him. The heartwarming moment was captured by camera during the third T20I between Pakistan and English played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The video was posted on the Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a caption, “‘Caught in the grille’ Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer.”

“Caught in the grille” Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UZRljMQt9C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022

England’s middle-order batter Harry Brook took on Pakistan bowlers and scored a quickfire 81 runs before right-arm pacer Mark Wood wreaked havoc over the Pakistan batting line-up and powered the touring side cruise to a resounding 63-run victory in the third T20I.

