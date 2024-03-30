Watch: Chaos erupts as hundreds of screaming children storm shopping centre

In a bizarre video that went viral online, chaos erupted when hundreds of screaming children stormed a shopping centre and clashed with security.

Footage shows a security guard ‘body slamming’ a child to the floor at the Milton Keynes shopping center.

Around 300 children charged through the building, with Thames Valley Police issuing a dispersal order following the ‘antisocial chaos’ ahead of the bank holiday.

Witness Janey Chandler called 999 after she heard screaming and saw young people running as she visited a Boots store.

In one clip, a police officer can be seen grappling with a schoolboy before his colleagues and security guards force the crowd back.

As the video pans around the large group, with most of the children in school uniform, the officer disappears into the melee.

Janey said that ‘I was in Boots when I heard a tonne of screaming and people running outside.

‘I had no idea what it was and everyone around me looked scared. I left the shop as I wanted to head to my car to leave as I thought it might be a shooter or some kind of attack.

‘When I went outside I saw loads of schoolchildren and it appeared to be a fight between a few boys with loads of people around filming and watching.

‘I saw a few boys get separated and dragged away by security. But all the kids just ran more and started screaming and fighting elsewhere. It was absolute carnage.’

Janey, 36, from Milton Keynes, was among bystanders who called the police as she became aware of the trouble at around 4.35pm.

She said: ‘It was really scary as there were maybe 200 kids just running with no regard for anyone around them.

‘They were swearing at the security who were doing an amazing job with so many kids but had no hope in hell of getting it under control with so many of them.

However, the police officials said that “A dispersal order is in place in central Milton Keynes following an incident of antisocial behaviour involving around 300 children.”