Watch: Indian villagers’ desi jugaad for keeping birds away from crops

A viral video on Instagram shows Indian villagers’ desi jugaad for keeping the birds and crows at bay from damaging their crops.

“Made easy,” the caption of the video read.

The video, posted on the picture and video-sharing social media application by judaadu life hacks, see an iron chain attached to the motor of a fan by Indian villagers. The chain hits the empty steel box repeatedly after being switched and a loud noise has been made.

The continuous sound coming from the device is heard in the field because of which birds do not come there. It is to be noted that loud noises keep the birds away.

Earlier, social media users got terrified by a viral video of a swinging scarecrow, modeled as a scary woman wearing a green sweater along with a blue skirt, red scarf and gloves swinging to and fro.

The horrifying scarecrow was swinging as it was to a spring coil, which keeps swinging in a circular and weird way.

Here’s how the Twitter users reacted to the scary video.

If you don’t follow me, I’ll install her in your backyard 🙏😘🌺☠️ — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) July 13, 2021

Imagine watching this at night it will faint weak hearted people too…😄👻 — Kranthiquotes (@kranthimirinda) July 12, 2021

