Viral video: Karachi man hunts two rare breed deer

KARACHI: A video of hunting two rare breed deer has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, two rare breed deer were killed by a man who is said to be a resident of Karachi.

Wildlife officials say the victim was identified as Ansaruddin, a Karachi resident.

The wildlife department said the shooter’s statement would be recorded and the video would be forensic.

Three Wildlife Department officers have been deployed for the inquiry, and a three-member committee including Ashfaque Ali Memon, game officer, Naeem Muhammad Khan, wildlife inspector and Muhammad Azeem Kachelo, wildlife inspector will determine the location of the hunt.

It may be recalled that a rare breed of deer was hunted in Chontra area on the outskirts of Rawalpindi last year.

Later, Punjab Wildlife Department officials launched an operation against the poacher

