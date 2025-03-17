Viral video: Karachi skies light up with meteor shower

A mesmerizing meteor shower graced the skies of Karachi, leaving citizens in awe. The video of the moment is going viral on social media.

The celestial event occurred between Sunday and Monday night at exactly 2:43 AM.

A large number of Karachi residents witnessed the breathtaking scene and captured the moment on their cameras, which quickly went viral on social media.

The term “Shahab-e-Saqib” originates from Arabic, where “Shahab” means burning flame, and “Saqib” means piercing through.

According to astronomers, millions of meteors orbit the Earth, commonly known as “shooting stars.” These events occur regularly, either annually or at specific intervals.

Read more: Fireball meteor over Brazil may have come from another solar system

Experts explain that meteors are fragments of asteroids. When they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, the interaction with oxygen and gravitational force causes them to burn, creating a brilliant glow that fascinates observers.

NASA reports that 100 to 300 tons of space dust and rocks fall to Earth daily. However, these particles are usually no larger than a grain of sand.

On the other hand, larger meteors pose a significant threat to Earth, as asteroid collisions can lead to catastrophic consequences.