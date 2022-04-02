Viral video: King cobra swallows another snake

A video of a King Cobra pulling out another big snake out of its hole and swallowing it has gone viral on social media and netizens are shocked to witness it.

The video posted to Instagram shows that the prey snake is trying its best to get freed out of the grip of the king cobra.

It is twisting and making other efforts to get rid of the Cobra, but in vain. Towards end of the clip we can see that the Cobra swallows the tail portion of the prey snake.

The video with a caption, “Tag Someone that needs to see this…” has garnered more than 3.5k likes and huge number of views.

Giving their reactions netizens have mentioned about the King Cobra. While a few users write ‘The KING’ perhaps for the king Cobra, another writes, “Wow love seeing the cobra in action… one of the most majestic of all the snakes and the only snake that feeds on other snakes.”

