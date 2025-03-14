Viral video: Lahore citizen comes under attack by private security guards

A Lahore citizen was attacked by private security guards in a double cabin vehicle on Lahore’s Canal Road near Beijing Underpass for allegedly not giving way.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the victim, identified as Imran, a clothing trader, was also physically assaulted and a shot was fired upon his car before the security guards attempted to flee the scene.

Imran showed remarkable courage by blocking the attackers’ path with his car. When one of the guards attempted to fire a second shot, bystanders intervened and began recording videos.

Seeing the patrolling team of Dolphin Force, the convoy of the double cabin vehicles fled the scene.

The Dolphin police have seized the double cabin vehicle and three riffles from it. The seized vehicle and weapons have been handed over to the Mughalpura police.

The police is investigating the matter.

In a recent incident that happened in Karachi, Shahzain Mari’s security guards assaulted a citizen in city’s Boat Basin area.

On the complaint, police arrested seven suspects in the torture over citizen and recovered weapons from them.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza, Karachi’s South Zone police “raided two different places late last night and arrested seven guards”, adding that “modern weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested guards”.

Later, both the parties reached agreement to settle the dispute.