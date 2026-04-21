LAHORE: Police have arrested a Speedo Bus conductor in Lahore for allegedly assaulting a young girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage.

The incident occurred in the Chuhng area of Lahore, where the conductor was seen assaulting a girl during a bus journey. The footage prompted swift action from police authorities.

Acting on the direction of SP City Rana Hussain Tahir, police detained the conductor identified as Sajad Ali. He has also been dismissed from his job following the incident.

Police said immediate action was taken after the video surfaced online and drew strong criticism from the public.

According to officials, a case has been registered against the suspect, who has been handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry.

A police spokesperson stated that authorities are pursuing a “zero-tolerance policy” against those involved in violence or harassment of women and children.

SP City Rana Hussain Tahir said individuals involved in assaulting or harassing women and children are not deserving of any leniency, adding that strict action will continue against such elements.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also took notice of the incident and ordered action against the employee. He confirmed that the accused has been removed from service and directed authorities to submit a detailed report.

He reiterated that the protection of women is among the top priorities of the Punjab government, adding that any form of violence against women is a “red line” for the chief minister.

Earlier, Lahore police had also arrested a suspect involved in a mobile phone snatching incident targeting a girl in the Nawab Town area.

According to officials, the suspect Adnan was arrested in an injured condition following an encounter in the Chuhng area. Police traced him using geo-fencing, CCTV footage, and human intelligence.

A police spokesperson said the suspect, riding a motorcycle with an accomplice, allegedly opened fire when stopped by officers. During the exchange, Adnan was injured by fire from his own accomplice, while the second suspect escaped and remains at large. A search operation is ongoing.