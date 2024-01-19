VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard enters hotel room in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A leopard was found scattering items inside a room of Castle Kanota Hotel in Jaipur, causing fear among those staying at the hotel.

In a video went viral, the big cat strayed out of the forest was seen roaming in the hotel’s room which is said to be occupied by a staffer. Thankfully at the time of the incident, no one was present in the room.

The wild animal made his way to the around 9:30 on Thursday’s morning. The leopard was locked by the staffers who later called the Forest Department.

Inside Ratan Singh, the driver's room at @KanotaHotels

Castle Kanota.

Chased in there by their hound Gallop. It's a juvenile. The forest department must have rescued him by now. #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/og8X99mtt8 — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 18, 2024

In the video captured from outside window of the locked room, the big cat, who scattered items in the room, can be seen leaping towards the person capturing the scene. The Forest Department team reached the hotel and reached the wild cat.

Reportedly, the room is occupied by hotel’s driver Ratan Singh.

In the recent past, the leopards were seen in residential areas of Delhi and Bangalore.