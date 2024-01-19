24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 19, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard enters hotel room in Jaipur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JAIPUR: A leopard was found scattering items inside a room of Castle Kanota Hotel in Jaipur, causing fear among those staying at the hotel.

In a video went viral, the big cat strayed out of the forest was seen roaming in the hotel’s room which is said to be occupied by a staffer. Thankfully at the time of the incident, no one was present in the room.

The wild animal made his way to the around 9:30 on Thursday’s morning. The leopard was locked by the staffers who later called the Forest Department.

In the video captured from outside window of the locked room, the big cat, who scattered items in the room, can be seen leaping towards the person capturing the scene. The Forest Department team reached the hotel and reached the wild cat.

Untitled

Reportedly, the room is occupied by hotel’s driver Ratan Singh.

In the recent past, the leopards were seen in residential areas of Delhi and Bangalore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.