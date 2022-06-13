Viral video: Lion bites off man’s finger at zoo enclosure

A lion ripped the finger off a zoo staff member after he disturbed the beast through the fence.

The incident took place at the Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth after the man put his hand through the cage of the lion.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, drew flak on social media with many questioning the treatment meted out to animals at the facility.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows an African lion roaring in its enclosure as the man keeps teasing the wild cat by putting his hands through the iron mesh.

Disturbing video: Some viewers may find the following video upsetting

The man can be seen desperately trying to pull his hand away, while the lion continues to hold on. The angry lion then bit the man’s finger as he struggled to break free from its jaws.

According to visitors at zoo, the lion bit off the entire top section of his finger, from the first joint.

