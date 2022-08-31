Viral video: Little girl plays with huge spiders

For some people, simply the idea of a giant spider crawling on their arm would be enough to put them in a spin. However, a little girl was spotted fearlessly playing with huge-sized spiders.

A spine-chilling video of a little girl playing with a gigantic spider surfaced on social media, leaving people stunned. The girl in the video appeared completely unfazed by the spiders as it crept up and down her arm.

In the viral video, she can be seen enjoying the act instead of screaming in fright. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by the account Best Videos with a caption that reads, “This Spider-Girl.”

The video has gone viral and has gathered over 176K views and more than 600 retweets.

This Spider girl 🕷😱🕷 pic.twitter.com/ScYvfS1mK7 — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 18, 2022

