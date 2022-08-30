Viral video: Lone elephant fights off 14 lionesses  

ZAMBIA: An elephant calf survived a vicious attack by 14 lionesses at the Norman Carr Safaris Chinzombo Camp in Zambia despite being heavily outnumbered.

Every child learns the notion that the lion is the king of the jungle. However, a viral video has changed the definition of what a king looks like.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the viral video shows an elephant getting attacked by 14 lionesses. They can be seen taking turns to jump on the elephant’s back to take it down.

Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…

Who should be than king of forest ?

Via Clement Ben pic.twitter.com/kYbZNvabFv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2022

However, the brave jumbo spins around and goes into the water to get the hungry lionesses off his back. After a considerable amount of struggle, the elephant manages to free itself from the deadly clutches of the lionesses even when he was outnumbered.

When they try to come back, the elephant charges at them and manages to scare them away. “Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins. Who should be than king of forest?” read the caption.

Comments