Man pulls off amazing basketball stunt, video goes viral

An Instagram video has gone viral in which a man performing an amazing basketball stunt with the help of an elephant.

The amazing footage was shared by an Instagram user named Nick Antonyan. The video features Rene Casselly who is known as the elephant boy as well.

In the video, we first see an elephant stepping on a plank where Casselly is standing. He goes flying into the air then does a backflip over the animal’s head before dunking the basketball through the net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nickantonyan

The video of the basketball stunt has been making rounds on social media and has 404,052 likes at this moment.

Read More: Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness world records

Rene Casselly had posted a similar video back in 2019 but with a different technique. He steps on an elephant’s trump before the animal lifts him in the air and then dunks the basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rene Casselly / Elephantboy (@rene_casselly)

Earlier, he took to micro-blogging social media application Twitter where he was seen doing a perfect backflip before landing on large-sized haystacks that were on top of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nickantonyan

He has competed in Ninja Warrior Germany as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!