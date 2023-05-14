Viral Video: Man dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding

A man suddenly died of a heart attack while dancing on the stage at a wedding in India’s Dongargarh of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh.

According to the local media outlet, Dilip Raouzkar, an employee of the electrical department, was a resident of the Balod district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 when the man suffered a heart attack while dancing at his niece’s wedding. The entire incident was caught on camera.

In the viral video, he can be seen dancing aggressively on the stage along with the bride and the groom. He can be seen dancing in joy to a popular Punjabi song and is accompanied by a friend and the bride and the groom.



Dilip was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.