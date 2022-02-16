Scary video: Man puts life at risk for workout

A scary video that sees a man doing his workout by hanging from the 12th floor of a tall building in India is going viral.

The video of the man’s life-threatening workout was captured in the Faridabad city of the Haryana state.

We can see the person doing stretches while clinging on to the railing of the 12th-floor balcony. He went back inside just when the clip is about to end.

#WATCH | This video of a daredevil working out by holding on to the railing on the outside of his 12th-floor balcony at a #Faridabad society without any support has gone #viral. The clip was recorded by a man who resides in the opposite building. 🎥 @viralvdoz

The incident happened days after a scary video of a child hanging from his tenth-floor flat’s balcony for picking up his mother’s saree in the city went viral.

The video was shared by the Indian Public Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. The boy was seen climbing on the bedsheet while his family members were pulling him up.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!

Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.

She has no right to risk her kid’s life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

According to a report by an Indian news agency, the child’s mother had tied him to a bedsheet for rescuing her saree that fell on the balcony of a locked apartment.

Earlier, a school principal in the Uttar Pradesh state was taken into custody after he hanged a student upside-down from the first floor of its building as punishment.

The report mentioned that the principal got angry with the student’s behaviour while eating and wanted to teach him a lesson. He pulled him after the student started screaming and asking for his forgiveness.

