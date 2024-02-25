WATCH: Man dragged on car’s bonnet for 3km in India

GHAZIABAD, INDIA: In a shocking road rage incident in India, a man was carried on the car’s bonnet for more than three kilometers.

The incident was reported from Ghaziabad district of the Indian state Uttar Pradesh. A Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera in the vicinity recorded the incident, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The police said that the cars of the victim and the accused persons had an accident that triggered a furious dispute between them.

Following the heated arguments, the two accused allegedly picked up the victim and carried him for three to five kilometers on the bonnet of their vehicle.

The victim is seen in the CCTV footage clutching to the car’s bonnet, seemingly in an attempt to “stop” the vehicle. But, the driver continued to speed away, dragging the man for more than three kilometers while he is hanging on the bonnet.

The victim somehow managed to overcome the situation and later get the FIR registered at the Kaushambi police station.

“Both men have been apprehended by the police and the car is also confiscated,” the police said. It added that the accused persons had also struck other vehicles while intoxicated.

According to police, the car was recognized from CCTV footage as soon as the complaint was made. “Further investigation is underway,” the police added.