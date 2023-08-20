Viral video: Man halts traffic to assist 10-foot python to cross road

In an unusual incident that reported in India’s Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram, a man’s remarkable act of compassion has captured the attention of social media users worldwide.

A video, circulating on social media, showcases a scene that has both amazed and touched viewers, as a courageous man took it upon himself to ensure the safe passage of a massive 10-foot-long snake across the bustling Budni-Bhopal highway.

The video, which has swiftly gained viral momentum across various social media platforms, presents a striking visual of the snake’s journey. The awe-inspiring creature’s slow traverse along the highway, near the SPM crossing, held onlookers spellbound for an astonishing 10 minutes.

A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram is going viral in which a man is seen letting a snake cross the road after stopping the traffic on the highway. People are giving their reactions on this in different ways. #MadhyaPradesh #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/jZPPmgqThz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 18, 2023

However, the sight of the snake on the road naturally evoked a mix of fascination and fear among passing commuters. Some couldn’t resist the urge to pause and witness this remarkable spectacle, inadvertently causing a temporary traffic jam. Amid the gathering crowd, a few quick-thinking individuals managed to capture videos of the snake’s journey, immortalizing the unexpected encounter.

In the captured video footage, the python is depicted steadily slithering across the road under a gentle drizzle. What truly stands out is the presence of a young man who fearlessly halted the traffic flow.

With a blend of empathy and courage, he created a safe passage for the majestic serpent. His simple yet profound act of kindness shines as a beacon of compassion in a world often overshadowed by daily hustle and bustle.