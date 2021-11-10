Viral video: Man in England gives rides for $1,000 in tank

In a strange case, a man from England is offering chauffeur service in a tank-like vehicle for $1,000 and its video has gone viral.

A foreign news agency reported that business, being run by a man named Merlin Batchelor of Norwich, is called Tank Taxi.

It was stated that the tank his armoured personnel carrier resembles a tank. The man spent $35,000 buying and repairing it for business purposes.

He said that his business grew with time and he had a lot of customers by then.

“First, I had neighbours, then friends asking, then friends of friends, and then people I didn’t even know asking me can I take them to, mainly asking about proms,” Batchelor quoted saying in the report.

He admitted that his children love to go shopping in the armoured carrier.

The businessman is charging $1,000 per customer. He drives people to weddings and funerals as well, adding that is keen on getting permits for people to take them to different events such as birthday parties and proms as well.

The British man said that his service provides true entertainment to the people.

“As you drive along the street, there are so many people smiling, laughing, pointing,” he added.

He admitted that the insurance of his vehicle is even less than that of his family’s car.

