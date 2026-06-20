Viral Video: Man jumps into driverless truck to stop disaster

Sometimes, you can’t expect an act of bravery from an ordinary person whose job has nothing to do with handling emergencies. The same happened in Turkey, where a bakery worker ran after a driverless pickup truck rolling downhill and jumped into the cab to stop it from causing a serious accident.

The incident of courage was captured on a nearby security camera in Ankara, which later went viral on social media, where several netizens praised the worker’s swift response.

📍ANKARA, TURKEY | In a quick response, man jumped into pickup truck and stopped it after it began rolling down sloping road pic.twitter.com/q6LW7sQKFI — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 19, 2026

The video shows the man standing outside a bakery when he notices a pickup truck rolling down a sloping street without a driver.

He runs after the moving truck, opens the driver’s side door, climbs inside the vehicle while it is still rolling, and applies the brakes.

He stops the vehicle just meters before it could have struck parked cars, pedestrians, or nearby buildings.

According to media reports, the pickup truck had been parked on a slant surface without its handbrake fully engaged, allowing it to roll down.

Witnesses described the incident as unfolding so quickly that there was little time for anyone else to react.

Social media users quickly called the bakery worker a “real-life hero”. Clips of the rescue spread across X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, attracting hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

The man’s identity has still not been officially released, and authorities have not reported any injuries resulting from the incident.