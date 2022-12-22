Viral video: Man pierced to death by Bull attack

In shocking and brutal incident an elderly man was pierced to death by a bull in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The incident happened when a retired government employee was out on morning walk, the bull attacked him and pierced his face with horns.

In the viral video the man can be seen being dragged by the bull multiple times before brutally killed by the Bull. His eye came out of the socket.

He was shifted to hospital in critical condition and the treatment went on for more than six hours.

However, the man couldn’t survive and he succumbed to the injuries.

