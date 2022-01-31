Viral video: Man plays badminton match with robot

A viral video of a man playing a game of badminton with a robot has taken the internet by storm.

The video was shared on the social media application Instagram by ai.worldwide sees the player and the gadget playing with precision.

The robot is seen moving towards the shuttlecock and hitting it over the net.

In the caption’s the video’s uploader wrote that it is the perfect device to play sports when no one is around.

“Fun with AI🤩🤩😂😂” the caption read. “When no one is available to play😂😂🤪🤪😎😎”

The video got thousands of likes for the users of the photo and video-sharing social media application. They took to comment situation to heap praise for the gadget and its designer.

“This is 🔥🔥” a user wrote while another stated that it was awesome. A user said that the robots should be sent to take part in the Olympics.

It is not rare to see robots or droids taking part in sporting matches whether it be in exhibitions or tournaments.

Earlier, a robot in Japan stole the show when a video of it playing basketball during the half-time of an Olympics 2020 match between teams of the United States and France.

The robot named ‘CUE’ is seen flawlessly scoring points at multiple distances.

