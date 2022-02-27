Sunday, February 27, 2022
Viral video: Man does pull ups while hanging from helicopter to set GWR

A man has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) by doing pull ups, while hanging from a helicopter. The video has gone viral.

In a viral video, Roman Sahradyan from Armenia was seen dangling from the landing skid of a chopper. The daredevil act was actually a part of a mission to set a Guinness World Record.

The young enthusiast can be seen with only a helmet hanging from a helicopter as it was flying closer to the ground. With 23 pull-ups in a minute, Roman managed to secure the world record.

Sahradyan has multiple world records under his belt.

According to the GWR website, he holds the record for ‘most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants’ with dizzying 1,001 spins. Among other achievements, he holds the record for ‘most toe touches on a bar’ and ‘most horizontal bar back hip rotations’ – both done in one minute.

