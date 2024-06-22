web analytics
Watch: Man using frying pan to chase burglar goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a surprising incident, a video of a man chasing burglar out of his home by hitting him with a frying pan went viral on social media. 

The incident occurred in Chicago where the CCTV Footage of the incident that occurred on June 20 goes viral and shows Jason Williams chasing the suspect out of his home with a frying pan.

Jason was on his way home from work when he got an alert from his alarm system notifying him that someone had broken into his house. Luckily, he was just minutes away as he rushed home.

“Came in the house, I looked if there was an available weapon. There was a frying pan lying there, so I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs,” Jason told local media outlet.

As the Chicago police arrived, Jason chased the suspect out of his house and around the yard. Eventually, officers apprehended the suspect across the street.

“At this point it was fight or flight, and I would rather do the fighting,” he said.

On X, Jason shared the CCTV footage that has gone viral with over 1 million views so far.

“This could have had a different ending, and I’m glad it had a good one,” Jason said.

As per the report published by a local media outlet, Chicago police confirmed that they had taken a suspect into custody.

