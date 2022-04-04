Monday, April 4, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIRAL: Indian state sees burning objects fall from sky

test

A viral video seeing Maharashtra state’s night skies getting lit up and leaving netizens asking if it was a meteorite shower or burning debris falling from the sky.

The video was posted by an India-based news agency on the social media application Twitter. It showed streaks of lights descending to the earth.

“In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state,” the caption read.

The video got all sorts of comments from netizens. Some believed that it was a meteorite or debris from a destroyed satellite.

According to NASA, meteoroids are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. Think of them as space rocks.

Read More: Coffin maker becomes millions as rare meteorite crashes through his roof

“When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere (or that of another planet, like Mars) at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or ‘shooting stars’ are called meteors,” it stated. “When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.