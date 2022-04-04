VIRAL: Indian state sees burning objects fall from sky

A viral video seeing Maharashtra state’s night skies getting lit up and leaving netizens asking if it was a meteorite shower or burning debris falling from the sky.

The video was posted by an India-based news agency on the social media application Twitter. It showed streaks of lights descending to the earth.

“In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state,” the caption read.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

The video got all sorts of comments from netizens. Some believed that it was a meteorite or debris from a destroyed satellite.

I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 – it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match pic.twitter.com/BetxCknAiK — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 2, 2022

Its not a meteor shower ! https://t.co/xVOJiZ0xUu — Sanketh Hiremath (@Santourya) April 2, 2022

I also capturred this meteor , it was amazing 😍 , Nature’s art .

I saw this in mandleshwar ( southern madhya pradesh) pic.twitter.com/5x3pM36KrQ — DIVINE 🔚 (@KewatShivansh) April 2, 2022

According to NASA, meteoroids are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. Think of them as space rocks.

“When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere (or that of another planet, like Mars) at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or ‘shooting stars’ are called meteors,” it stated. “When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.”

