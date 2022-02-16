Namaz Time: Minal Khan shares Amal Muneeb’s cute video

Actor Minal Khan shared a heartwarming video of her niece Amal Muneeb offering namaz on Instagram and it is viral.

The video of her twin sister and fellow actor Aiman Khan’s daughter – titled “Namaz time ♥️” – has at least 885,662 views from users and celebrities alike.

Minal’s sister commented on the Instagram post with heart emojis.

An Instagram user wrote that teaching prayers to children are a good practice while another netizen called her a “very sweet girl”. The social media users also extended their wishes towards the girl.

Aiman Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She currently has at least 9.2 million followers on Instagram.

She rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in Meri Beti. Her performances in Baydardi and Bay Qasoor was highly praised as well.

The Baydardi actress had tied the knot with fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. She gave birth to a girl Amal Muneeb.

The celebrity couple takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application for sharing family pictures and videos for fans.

