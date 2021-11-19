Viral video: Mobile phone explodes during repair

A chilling video of a mobile phone’s battery going up in flames during repair has gone viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place at a repair shop in Thai Nguyen of Vietnam.

The clip, posted on Viral Hog’s YouTube channel, sees the repairman working on the phone before it explodes, setting it on fire. He throws it away before scrambling for safety.

“The worker was repairing the phone when the phone battery exploded,” the caption read. “Luckily no one was injured.”

The video got thousands of views on the video streaming website. Here’s how social media reacted to it.

Earlier, a mobile gamer was found electrocuted inside his apartment apparently after playing and charging his phone simultaneously.

The incident occurred in Thailand, where Tinnakorn Rattanauppaphan, 32 was found dead inside his apartment with burn wounds on both of his swollen hands that were touching the phone and charger cable.

The incident came to the knowledge of his friends, who visited the apartment after he remained absent from his job for two days.

Moreover, a 22-year old young man lost his life after his cellphone exploded while it was on charging in the Indian state of Odisha.

The incident reported by various local and international media outlets said that the man in his 20’s was identified as Kuna Pradhan and died after the mobile phone went off.

He was a native of Ranpur village of Nayagarh district in the state and was engaged as a labourer in the construction of a temple.

