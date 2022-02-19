Viral video: Mother bear, cubs gatecrash wedding ceremony

A video of a mother bear and two cubs gate crashing a wedding reception has gone viral on social media, minutes after the bride and the groom left the venue.

The wedding reception in India’s Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district saw two uninvited guests gatecrashing the venue as one of the men there shooting the entire episode which went viral later.

The video shows the mother bear, with the cubs riding on her back, walking towards the stage, where chairs for the bride and the groom were placed. She pauses for a moment, looks around and sniffs the wedding stage.

In a wedding reception in Kanker 3 uninvited guests also reached, fortunately bride, groom and the guests left earlier the video was shot by one of the employees of the marriage garden pic.twitter.com/RLg9EZsSqI — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 18, 2022



Thankfully, no one was harmed as the wedding reception was over and guests weren’t present when the bears walked in.

The man who shot the video could be heard saying: “attack toh nahi karega? (Hope she won’t attack us?).” After a while, the bears left the venue, without creating any ruckus.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan also shared the video and wrote, “They are not happy with the arrangement.

