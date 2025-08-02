Viral video shows Muslim passenger slapped on IndiGo flight, sparks outrage

NEW DELHI: A video of a Muslim passenger being slapped aboard an IndiGo flight in India has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage across social media platforms.

According to the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on an IndiGo flight traveling from Mumbai to Kolkata. The victim reportedly experienced a panic attack, resulting in visible distress and a fear of remaining on board.

While the cabin crew was assisting him, another passenger suddenly struck him in the face without any provocation, the report said.

The victim was seen walking up and down the aisle, pleading to de-board as the plane was taxiing, when the assault took place.

A video clip circulating online shows the passenger visibly distressed after the incident. Another traveler can be heard confronting the assailant: “Why did you slap him? You don’t have the right to hit anybody, do you understand?” A crew member also intervened, telling the attacker: “Don’t do that.”

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation. However, the video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many users calling for strict action against the attacker.

Upon landing in Kolkata, the accused passenger was handed over to airport security personnel. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took the individual into custody for further investigation.

IndiGo condemned the incident and confirmed that it would take action under its unruly passenger policy, which may include a temporary no-fly ban. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and maintaining respectful conduct aboard all flights.

“Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew,” IndiGo stated in a post on X. “We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.”