Watch: Mysterious black ring appeared in blue skies goes viral

In a video that went viral in no time, a mysterious black ring appeared in the blue skies over Virginia this week, which hovered for about 10 minutes before vanishing.

Williamsburg locals flooded news station around 11am ET on Tuesday when they spotted the ominous circle over a major highway. Ron Stepp said that he was working near Eastern State Hospital when it appeared above like a huge smoke ring in the sky.

Others reported the sighting from nearby neighborhoods, suggesting it was visible for miles. Similar black rings have been spotted in other locations, with fires and explosions being cited as the likely cause. But officials reported no fires at the time of the sighting.

Peggy Olszyk captured the black ring as it hung over tree tops, while Renee Fisher snapped a couple photos of it from outside a neighborhood.

There have been numerous other sightings all across the world as well – it seems that these mysterious objects can pop up pretty much anywhere.

But so far, no one has officially confirmed what these objects are or where they came from. But there are some theories.

Experts have pointed to fire or some type of explosion that most likely create the rings, such as fireworks.

The news station also reached out to Dominion Energy, a American energy company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, if there was a blown transformer that could have caused the ring.

Dominion spokesperson Tim Eberly told WAVY that there were no incidents this week involving equipment that could have caused a black ring of smoke.

He also theorized that it could be a special effect used for a film.