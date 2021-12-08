Viral video: Nail art works as a chai ki challni

The video of an artist manicuring a nail to make it look as if it is a makeshift chai ki challni (tea sieve) has gone viral across social media.
A video, shared by Instagram user @ilysmnail, see a designer sculpting a nail. A hole is created in the centre of a fake nail and goes on to add a strainer mesh that would work as if it is a sieve.
View this post on Instagram
A cup of chai [tea] is then poured through her nail which can be used as a tea strainer. To top it off, a piece of elaichi (cardamom) drops on the “strainer”.
The netizens came up with strange and hilarious comments regarding the clip.
A user said that he could not figure out whether they should be impressed or not while another thought of it as a deep-fry basket.
Read More: What your fingernails say about your health
A third netizen claimed that it was cool but it first looked a studio microphone was being designed while the fourth hoped that the coffee filter version comes around as well.
Recently, a clip of a nail artist putting a fish inside a false nail made round.
The clip sees the artist creating a nail extension where the fish was to be inserted. A woman’s nail was then manicured after which an extension was put over it.
A little fish was picked before putting inside the nail extension that contained water before taking the fish after seconds.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!