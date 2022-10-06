Viral video: Naseem Shah teases Mohammad Rizwan’s daughter

A video of the latest cricket sensation Naseem Shah playfully teasing Aina – daughter of fellow cricketer Mohammad Rizwan – is going viral on social media.

A brief BTS clip circulating on social media sees the wicketkeeper-batter heading back with both of his daughters after one of the matches of the Pakistan vs England series. Rizwan lifted one of the girls, Anabia while the younger one was close behind, following her father.

The viral video further sees the fun and light-hearted side of the young pacer, who jumped in and tried to tease little Aina, not letting her go to her father, as she struggled. The antics not only amused the crowd recording the video while they cheered for Shah but also gave a good smile to the Twitter users.

Naseemoo Chor do beechari Aina ko😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lJPGSN3gF3 — lady.asma|| King’s 👑 Birthday🎊🎉(Babar Azam) (@AsmaAwan491) October 4, 2022

A number of users of the micro-blogging site shared their thoughts on this side of the cricketer. “It seems that Naseem loves kids,” wrote one of the accounts, while, another related, “Lol naseem is so me.”

“Naseem is literally that one guy who loves kids and enjoys annoying them,” another reply on the post read. The fourth user commented, “HAHAHAHAHAHA IM DEAD NASEEM IS A LEGEND.”

It is pertinent to mention that England’s cricket team sealed the historic series with a terrific win in the Sunday decider.

