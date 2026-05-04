New York: A United Airlines jet with 231 passengers and crew escaped a major disaster Sunday after one of its wheels clipped a lamppost and truck on a highway while on final approach to land in New Jersey.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said the Boeing 767 landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving from Venice, Italy, and the agency would investigate the incident.

A preliminary investigation from New Jersey State Police said “while a United Airlines Aircraft was approaching the runway, a landing tire and the underside of the plane collided with a pole and a tractor-trailer.”

“The pole then struck a Jeep” that was also traveling the highway, state police said.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as dashcam video shows a United Airlines flight clipping a light pole during landing before striking a bakery truck on the ground, leaving the truck driver hospitalized. 📌#Newark | #NewJersey Watch as dashcam footage from a bakery truck captures the moment… pic.twitter.com/OXw3xUVvtu — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 3, 2026

No injuries were reported on the plane, and the delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

United Airlines flight 169 was carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members when the incident on a section of road near the airport runways occurred around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The H&S Bakery truck “was unscathed” but “the wheel of the commercial plane crashed into the driver’s window,” according to Chuck Paterakis, a senior vice president for the company, who added “the truck driver suffered small cuts from the incident.”

Paterakis also told TV broadcaster ABC everybody in the incident was very fortunate “because it could have been the opposite of what happened, and a little help from God went a long way tonight for everybody on the plane, and including the driver.”

United Airlines said in a statement it plans to “conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of this process.”

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.