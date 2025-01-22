WATCH: Car falls from first floor of parking complex

A shocking viral video showing a car falling from the first floor of an apartment parking complex in Pune, India has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Shubha Apartment in Vimannagar, and the footage has left many viewers in shock.

The viral video captures the moment when a car fell from the first-floor parking area after the driver accidentally shifted into reverse.

This caused the vehicle to lose control, and it ended up smashing through the wall of the parking structure before crashing to the ground below.

The loud crash from the impact could be heard as the car hit the ground, and people in the area quickly rushed to the spot to check what had happened.

This viral video has caused a stir online, with many social media users raising concerns about the construction quality of the parking structure’s wall.

Some questioned whether the wall was strong enough to prevent such accidents and hold the weight of vehicles.

The viral video of the car’s dramatic fall has sparked discussions about safety standards in modern buildings, with many people now worried about the risk of similar incidents happening in other locations.

In other news, a luxury Ferrari California T, known for its speed and style, found itself in an unexpected situation at Revdanda Beach in Raigad, India.

Two tourists from Mumbai took the Ferrari for a morning drive on the beach, but things went wrong when the car got stuck in the soft sand.

Despite repeated attempts to push the Ferrari out, it stayed firmly stuck. A crowd gathered to help, but their efforts didn’t work. Just when the situation seemed hopeless, help came from an unlikely source—a bullock cart passing by.

The Ferrari’s owners asked the bullock cart driver for help. The driver, used to the beach’s tricky terrain, tied the car to his cart with a rope. Using the strength of his bulls, the car was pulled free, surprising everyone.