WATCH: Ferrari gets rescued by a bullock cart

A luxury Ferrari California T, known for its speed and style, found itself in an unexpected situation at Revdanda Beach in Raigad, India.

Two tourists from Mumbai took the Ferrari for a morning drive on the beach, but things went wrong when the car got stuck in the soft sand.

Despite repeated attempts to push the Ferrari out, it stayed firmly stuck. A crowd gathered to help, but their efforts didn’t work. Just when the situation seemed hopeless, help came from an unlikely source—a bullock cart passing by.

The Ferrari’s owners asked the bullock cart driver for help. The driver, used to the beach’s tricky terrain, tied the car to his cart with a rope. Using the strength of his bulls, the car was pulled free, surprising everyone.

A video of this unusual rescue quickly went viral online, leaving people amazed and amused by the sight of a modern sports car being saved by a traditional bullock cart.

Back in 2023, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sports car was sold for $51.7 million in New York , making it the second most expensive car ever sold at auction, Sotheby’s said.

The bright red roadster had been the property of an American collector for the past 38 years, and its auction price was surpassed only by that of a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that went for 135 million euros in 2022, the auction house said. That would be $144 million at today’s exchange rate.

The 250 GTO went on sale Monday evening after a few minutes of bidding in the auction room, but at a price lower than the more than $60 million that RM Sotheby’s had expected.

Dating from 1962, this legendary Scuderia sports car — chassis 3765, four-liter engine developing 390 horsepower — had finished second in a 1,000 km endurance race on the German Nurburgring circuit, as well as in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team had to withdraw due to engine failure, according to RM Sotheby’s.

After several years of competition in Italy and Sicily, the car was sold and exported to the US in the late 1960s.

Restored and modified, the 250 GTO changed American owners several times before ending up in the hands of an Ohio collector in 1985, who sold it on Monday.