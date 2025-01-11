WATCH: Pakistani chef creates massive 12-foot flatbread

A Pakistani food vlogger, Sohaib Ullah Yousafzai, has taken the internet by storm with a viral video of a man making a mind-blowing 12-foot-long roti. That’s right, a 12-foot-long roti!

The viral video, which has already racked up over 133 million views on Instagram, shows the incredible process of creating this massive flatbread. This master chef uses a unique technique involving a giant cylindrical pan and a roaring fire. He expertly drapes the dough over the pan, letting the flames cook it into a puffy masterpiece.

The sheer scale of this roti has left viewers stunned. People are commenting on everything from the way the dough seems to touch every part of the chef’s body to the practicality of having a roti so large it could practically be used as a blanket, as shown in the viral video.

“I love how the food is handmade and foot-made,” one user joked, highlighting the unique and somewhat chaotic nature of the cooking process in viral video.

The comments section is a treasure trove of hilarious reactions. People are comparing the rotis to blankets, wondering how many plates of curry would be needed to accompany such a giant flatbread, and even questioning how many calories this culinary feat contains.

While some may find the sheer size of these rotis amusing, there’s no denying the skill and ingenuity on display. This video is a testament to the creativity and resourcefulness of traditional cooking methods.

So, the next time you’re enjoying a regular-sized roti, take a moment to appreciate the sheer scale and artistry of this incredible 12-foot-long creation. It’s a reminder that the world of food is full of surprises and that culinary traditions can be both fascinating and entertaining.