WATCH: Surfer rides potential world-record wave

A California surfer may have made history by riding one of the tallest waves ever recorded, potentially setting a new world record, the video has since gone viral on social media.

According to international media outlets, Alessandro “Alo” Slebir, 23, tackled the massive wave on December 23 while surfing at Mavericks, a renowned big-wave spot near Half Moon Bay. Surfing enthusiasts often flock to this location during peak winter swells.

Describing his experience on the towering wave, Surfer Slebir spoke to KSBW-TV about the unique challenge it presented. “When you’re riding waves that big, the speed is intense around 30 to 50 miles per hour.

This wave was so gigantic, it was pulling a tremendous amount of water back under my board. The friction from the water was unlike anything I’ve ever felt before. It was surreal.”

Preliminary estimates suggest the wave Slebir surfed measured an astounding 108 feet in height. If verified, this would surpass the current world record set by Sebastian Steudtner, who surfed an 86-foot wave off the coast of Portugal in 2020.

Confirmation of the measurement will be required from both the Guinness World Records and the World Surf League to officially crown Slebir with the title for the largest wave ever surfed.

Mavericks is famed for producing monstrous waves, drawing top surfers from around the globe. Conditions on December 23 proved ideal for generating colossal swells, and Slebir’s daring feat could place his name among surfing legends.

The surfing community now eagerly awaits official verification to see if this monumental ride will be etched into the history books.