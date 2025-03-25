Here’s what happens if a pilot forgets his passport mid-flight

A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai became a viral story after the pilot realised mid-air that he had forgotten his passport, leading to a dramatic diversion to San Francisco.

The flight, carrying 257 passengers, was only two hours into its journey when it turned back to land in San Francisco.

The incident quickly went viral as passengers shared their frustration and confusion online. United Airlines later confirmed that the flight had been diverted because the pilot didn’t have their passport on board.

In a statement, the airline explained that a new crew was arranged to take the passengers to their destination, and they provided meal vouchers and compensation for the disruption.

The viral news spread when United Airlines issued an official statement, acknowledging the mistake.

The airline explained that the plane had landed at San Francisco International Airport at around 5 pm local time, before a new flight departed later that evening for Shanghai.

As the incident gained traction on social media, passengers received a message from United Airlines apologising for the disruption. The airline reassured them that they would be back on their way to Shanghai as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise for this disruption and appreciate your patience,” the message said.

This viral mishap has sparked much conversation about the importance of pilots ensuring they have all necessary documents before flying.

United Airlines’ handling of the situation and their communication with passengers has also been widely discussed online.

Despite the delay, the flight eventually landed in Shanghai after a journey that lasted more than 12 hours, leaving passengers with a story they won’t forget.

