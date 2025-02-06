WATCH: Japan Airlines plane hits Delta aircraft at US airport

A Japan Airlines plane taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport clipped the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft on Wednesday morning, prompting an immediate response from airport authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m., according to airport officials. All passengers from Japan Airlines flight 68 and Delta Air Lines flight 1921 were safely deplaned, with no injuries reported.

Japan Airlines confirmed in a statement that the right wing of its Boeing 787 made contact with the Delta aircraft’s tail while taxiing after arrival from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

The flight carried 172 passengers and 13 crew members.

Delta in a statement stated that the Delta Boeing 737 was waiting for deicing when it was struck by the Japan Airlines wingtip.

The Delta aircraft was scheduled to depart for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, carrying 142 passengers, who were later transferred to a different plane.

Authorities confirmed that the incident caused minimal disruption to airport operations since it took place on a taxi lane. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the matter.

